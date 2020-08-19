Kevin Durant Claims He Won’t ‘Act Professional’ On Twitter, Likes ‘Indulging In The F**kery’

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant continued to act like a clown on social media with some recent tweets.

Durant is known for having the softest skin on the internet, and routinely gets laughed at for his behavior on social media. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Look at this beta male wierdo now he went and followed my girl. LMAOOOO. KD is a certified WIERDO pic.twitter.com/vPzWOondD0 — Zee, the Creator (@zee_the_creator) August 9, 2020

In case you thought he might eventually grow up and put his phone down, he’s made it clear that’s not happening.

He recently tweeted, “they want me to act professional on the internet. No, I won’t lol.”

The reason why? Well, he doesn’t “mind indulging in the f**kery.”

Its why I still have twitter…they want me to act professional on the internet. No, I won’t lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 17, 2020

Yea, it’s not REALLY affecting any part of my real life but at some moments i don’t mind indulging in the fuckery ????????‍♂️…should I be doing it?? I believe so lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 17, 2020

You almost have to feel bad for Durant. You really do. Imagine being worth millions and millions of dollars, and still not being able to walk away from social media.

It’s really sad to see on a lot of levels. The dude is getting paid stacks of money, and he just can’t help himself.

my bad, I accidently pressed follow and liked all her pics, my phone trippin — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 9, 2020

There are a lot of losers on social media with clownish behavior. That’s just the nature of the beast, but Durant has NBA championship rings. He should be above that nonsense.

Not only is he not above it, but he’s one of the worst cases we’ve ever seen. It’s truly pathetic, and it’s really not funny at all.

He needs to find some friends willing to tell him to put the phone down and live life. He’d be much better off.

H/T: Barstool Sports