Pictures Surface Of Justin Bieber’s Visit To CA State Prison With Pastor

Pictures surfaced Thursday of Justin Bieber’s visit to a California state prison with his pastor reportedly as part of seminary program.

The 27-year-old pop star appeared in the yard among a big group of prisoners at the California State Prison of L.A. County in one of the snaps obtained by TMZ and shared by the outlet.

Justin Bieber Surrounded by Inmates in First Photos of State Prison Visit https://t.co/feMNB0c2eh — TMZ (@TMZ) April 1, 2021

In one of the photos that can be seen here, we see the "Yummy" hitmaker wearing a face mask while social distancing from others as he listened to a message. In another photo he appeared to be praying.

The “Baby” hitmaker and his pastor also visited the southern California correctional facility last week, the outlet noted. It comes after TMZ shared pictures of the singer’s RV arriving at the prison.

Sources told the outlet the pop star visited inmates taking part in the prison’s Urban Ministry Institute, a seminary program run by Prison Fellowship.

He also reportedly checked out the Paws for Life K9 Rescue program where inmates train the dogs to become service dogs for military veterans.

The program is the first dog rehabilitation program in a men’s maximum-security prison of its kind.