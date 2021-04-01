Tucker Carlson To Present Hour-Long Interview With Piers Morgan On Fox Nation Following Meghan Markle Comments

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson is interviewing British commentator Piers Morgan on Fox Nation’s “Tucker Carlson Today” following backlash over Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle.

The interview marks Morgan’s first on-camera chat since announcing his departure from “Good Morning Britain” March 9. Morgan sparked headlines after saying he didn’t believe Markle during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan will react “to his controversial comments” and give “his thoughts on the current state of the media,” according to a press release from Fox News. A portion of the interview will air on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” later in the evening, though the full segment will be featured exclusively on Carlson’s new Fox Nation show.

“Tucker Carlson Today” launched in March 2021 and is a video podcast series that plans to have three new episodes every week. The episodes include “an in-depth interview and a discussion on the most consequential issues shaping the country,” according to Fox News.

In addition to Carlson’s new Fox Nation series, he plans to launch a long-form documentary series titled “Tucker Carlson Originals.” (RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Leaving ‘The Talk’ Amidst Racist Comments Accusation)

Morgan’s comments sparked a separate issue with Sharon Osbourne as well, who parted ways with “The Talk” after defending Morgan’s right to free speech. Osbourne and Morgan have been friends for years and Morgan recently blasted CBS News and the “woke mob” over the incident.