REPORT: Kevin Durant Fined $50,000 For Messages Sent To Michael Rapoport

Kevin Durant has been fined by the NBA for messages sent to actor Michael Rapoport.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski (who has blocked me on Twitter for some unknown reason), the Brooklyn Nets star has been fined $50,000 for his direct messages to Rapoport, which recently went public. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NBA is fining Kevin Durant $50,000 for social exchange with actor, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 2, 2021

In the messages that were shared to social media, Durant referred to Rapoport as a “pale pasty c*m guzzling b*tch” and said all the actor does is “c*ck suck other men for attention.”

You can read the exchange below.

Kevin Durant pretty much ended Michael Rapaport’s life in the DM’s. This needs to be hung up in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/lWjqNbzjhQ — Joe (@Yankeelibrarian) March 30, 2021

I don’t really care about people beefing with each other, but it’s important to note that there’s very little outrage about Durant’s clearly homophobic messages compared to Meyers Leonard.

We’re not sure Leonard will ever play again after calling someone a “k*ke b*tch” while playing a video game. Yet, we damn sure know Durant won’t miss time after these messages.

Meyers Leonard says racial slurs while playing CoD pic.twitter.com/WHwUnbV0pR — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) March 9, 2021

Star players are treated by a different standard. That’s the way of the world, but let’s not care the NBA actually cares. Durant won’t even notice $50,000 missing given the kind of money he makes.

Kevin Durant on his social media messages that were recently made public: “I’m sorry that people seen that language I used, that’s not really what I want people to hear and see from me” pic.twitter.com/UIPRuPdH3B — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 1, 2021

