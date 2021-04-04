‘Stop Granting Special Privileges’: GOP Senators Say MLB Shouldn’t Have Antitrust Immunity While It Plays Politics

Two Republican senators say it’s time to end the “special privileges” of Major League Baseball’s antitrust immunity because it’s playing politics over Georgia’s new election law.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee tweeted Saturday, “Why does @MLB still have antitrust immunity? It’s time for the federal government to stop granting special privileges to specific favored corporations — especially those that punish their political opponents.”

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted his support, Saturday, “EXACTLY right. And @SenMikeLee & I will be working hard to END MLB’s antitrust immunity.” (RELATED: ‘Biden’s Credibility Is In Tatters’: Newt Gingrich Says Biden Needs To Apologize For ‘Lies’ About Georgia Election Law)

MLB yanked its annual All Star Game out of Atlanta in protest over Georgia’s new election integrity law. Meanwhile the league has partnered with Chinese media.

Georgia’s SB 202 became law March 25, in part limiting the number of drop boxes that can be used during an election and requiring voters to have identification whether they submit ballots in person or by mail.

President Joe Biden criticized the legislation in a written statement, claiming, “among the outrageous parts of this new state law, it ends voting hours early so working people can’t cast their vote after their shift is over.”

Former President Donald Trump called for a boycott of the MLB Friday after the organization pulled the All-Star Game from Atlanta. (RELATED: ‘Jim Crow 2.0’: Critics Compare Georgia’s Voting Integrity Bill To Racial Segregation)

Biden also said the Georgia law was “Jim Crow in the 21st century,” in reference to the notorious segregation laws that prevailed throughout the south until the mid-1960s.