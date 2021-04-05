REVIEW: ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Is Absolutely Terrible

“Godzilla vs. Kong” is a terrible movie.

After months and months of nonstop hype and incredible opening box office numbers, I fired up the movie Sunday night on HBO Max, and I couldn’t believe how uninterested I was from start to finish. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“Godzilla vs. Kong” was nothing but nonstop destruction for nearly two hours with very little story sprinkled in-between action scenes.

I won’t ruin too much, but I guess the film ultimately was supposed to be some kind of commentary on the power of technology and nature.

I honestly have no idea. It was so bad that I could hardly pay attention. The film plays out with one explosion after another as Kong and Godzilla fight and there’s virtually nothing else in the film.

Generally speaking, I love action films with destruction, but I can’t stand them if there’s no plot.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” had literally no real storylines. The entire film was just an excuse for one battle after another. Every scene was framed around how much stuff can be destroyed with zero development for anything else.

Maybe I’m being a shade too critical or maybe I’m taking the film too seriously. That’s possible, but I just can’t believe how little I liked the movie.

I had such high hopes, and I felt incredibly disappointed when the credits rolled. Do yourself a favor and skip this one. Trust me, you’re not missing much.