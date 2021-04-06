Barry Alvarez Officially Announces His Retirement

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez announced his retirement Tuesday.

After 18 years as the AD of the Badgers, the former star football coach announced Tuesday that June 30th will be the day he hangs it up for good. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His retirement was expected to become official in the near future, and it’s now a done deal.

We are what we are today because of him After 32 years of leadership and excellence, Barry Alvarez is announcing his retirement Thanks for everything, Coach! pic.twitter.com/sMrDO0CBaz — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) April 6, 2021

Damn, I’d be lying if I said this one didn’t hit hard right in the gut. It’s the definition of being bitter sweet.

I am so happy for the memories and successful seasons Alvarez has helped provide ever since he was the head coach of the football team.

Without Alvarez, the Badgers never become a powerhouse in football and basketball.

A job well done, Coach Thank you for everything! → https://t.co/oLVP1O1VQJ pic.twitter.com/nWdIiNLb9C — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) April 6, 2021

The bitter part is obviously that Wisconsin fans everywhere are sad to see him go. He’s as much a part of Wisconsin’s DNA as anyone else.

The man is a living legend and will be damn near impossible to replace. I truly don’t envy the person asked to fill his shoes after Alvarez’s unreal success.

He took the Badgers from being a mediocre program (or worse depending on the decade) to being a national respected juggernaut in the two sports that matter most.

Thanks for the great years of service, Barry! Now, go enjoy retirement!