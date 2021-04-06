Father Claims Son Found Bullet In Bag Of Flaming Hot Cheetos

A Montana father says a bag of Flaming Hot Cheetos he bought for his son had a bullet inside, TMZ reported Tuesday.

Bow Horn Weasel said he purchased the bag of Flaming Hot Cheetos at a convenience store near his residence Saturday and gave them to his son on Easter Sunday, according to TMZ. The boy ate the spicy snack only to find a bullet at the bottom of the bag coated in the dark red powder.

6-Year-old Boy Allegedly Finds Bullet in Hot Cheetos Bag https://t.co/M2qrHgDEFy — TMZ (@TMZ) April 6, 2021

Weasel contacted Frito-Lay, the company responsible for making Cheetos, via Facebook and email, according to TMZ. Frito-Lay responded, and put Weasel in contact with a company specialist. Weasel claimed that Frito-Lay is sending some kind of testing kit to get to the bottom of the purported mystery bullet, the outlet noted.

“This situation is highly unusual and troubling, and we have already taken steps to investigate and attempt to identify the root cause,” a Frito-Lay spokesperson told TMZ.

Weasel said he is not looking for compensation from the Cheetos producers but just wants to make sure this does not happen again, the outlet reported. Weasel and the boy’s mother are also reportedly frustrated with those on the internet claiming it is a hoax.

“Maybe I’m more annoyed about the trolls on social media saying it’s fake, we put it in the bag, or shaming us for letting our son have a bag of hot Cheetos,” the boy’s purported mother told Snopes in an email. “It is not fake, we do not own guns, and our son does not eat these all the time! Yes everyone has their own opinions and I have my own as well,” she added, according to Snopes.

Recently, a man claimed he found shrimp tails in his box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. General Mills, the company in charge of making Cinnamon Toast Crunch, said “there’s no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp,” in a statement. (RELATED: Man Reportedly Found Shrimp Tails, Dental Floss, Rat Feces In Cinnamon Toast Crunch)

Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

General Mills said the shrimp-tail-looking object “appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended.”