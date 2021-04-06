Two Men Get Into A Fight In The Middle Of The Road In Crazy Viral Video

Two men apparently thought it was a good idea to brawl in the middle of a street in a video making the rounds.

In a video tweeted by @NiceRivera_, two guys were trading shots and wrestling on the ground right in the intersection of some busy streets. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

You can watch the absurd video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood pic.twitter.com/Y9dXMQ5J7x — Leslie’s Daddy (@NiceRivera_) April 4, 2021

I will never understand why people behave this way. I don’t get it at all. It makes zero sense to me. Imagine going about your day as normal and then deciding to throw hands in the street. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Folks, it’s really not that hard to avoid getting in a fight. It’s not hard at all, in fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Yet, these two fine gentlemen managed to still get into a fight in the middle of a busy intersection. What the hell could they have been thinking? (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Make smarter choices, folks. It’s really not difficult. Just walk away or don’t do things that’ll result in physical altercations!