REPORT: Vikings Player Jeff Gladney Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

Minnesota Vikings player Jeff Gladney has been arrested.

According to CBS 11 News, Gladney turned himself in Monday at the Dallas County Jail on a third degree felony family violence assault charge after allegedly striking his girlfriend. If convicted, he faces a decade in prison.

#BREAKING: Vikings CB Jeff Gladney turns self in to Dallas County Jail for allegedly assaulting girlfriend https://t.co/oS0sGrYLyk — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) April 5, 2021

The accuser told police that Gladney was upset about something on her phone, and allegedly struck her during the April 2 altercation. According to the affidavit, Gladney pushed the woman’s “face toward her phone to try to use the phone’s Face ID to unlock.”

He’s then accused of hitting her in the ribs, stomach, back, head and strangling her for “approximately five seconds,” according to the same report.

Obviously, Gladney has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the system we have here in America, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, this isn’t a minor situation for the rising NFL star. He’s not accused of a DUI or having a joint. He’s facing 10 years if convicted.

This is an incredibly serious situation involving a domestic violence charge.

#Breaking I’ve learned from sources that #MinnesotaVikings Cornerback Jeff Gladney has turned himself into the Dallas County Jail after the #NFL player posted a $10,000 bond on a charge 3rd degree felony family violence assault. pic.twitter.com/Wz6mTReTzP — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) April 5, 2021

We’ll see how it all shakes out for Gladney in court, but don’t be surprised if he’s not playing until the situation has a resolution. The last thing Roger Goodell wants is a player accused of beating a woman running around on the field.