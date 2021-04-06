Robot Helps Carry The Olympic Torch For The Tokyo 2020 Olympics

A robot helped carry the Olympic torch for a stretch of the relay ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In video posted Tuesday on Instagram by the official account for the upcoming summer Olympics being held in Japan, we see GOTO Akihito walking the torch over and placing it in the robots hand.

The two then walk down the road together in Anjo, a city in the Aichi Prefecture while carrying the Olympic flame.

The two then walk down the road together in Anjo, a city in the Aichi Prefecture while carrying the Olympic flame.

WATCH:

The caption read, "When GOTO Akihito came to Toyota in 2007, his goal was to solve the problems people with physical impairments faced.⁠"

The post talked about how he came up with the “solution” which was “robotics” which helped him “carry the ⁠Olympic Flame.”

In the clip, we can also see the crowd lining the streets while waving and clapping as the torch relay continued.

At the end, the two stop and the flame is passed to the next person who is waiting in a wheel chair to continue the Olympic torch relay.

The 2020 Summer Olympics were postponed last year due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.