‘I Will Buy Her A Pastry If It Will Encourage Her To Come’: Arizona Attorney General Calls For Kamala Harris To Visit The Border

Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich invited Vice President Kamala Harris to visit the border Thursday morning on Fox News.

“I invite once again the vice president to come down here and meet with law enforcement and meet with myself,” Brnovich told Fox News host Harris Faulkner. “Let’s talk about this and let’s try to address this issue instead of doing what Washington, D.C. does every time, which is kick the can down the road. We can’t do that.”

“I will buy her a pastry if it will encourage her to come here,” he added. (RELATED: It’s Been 15 Days Since Biden Put Kamala Harris In Charge Of The Border. She Has Yet To Make A Visit)

WATCH:

Brnovich was referencing Harris’ Tuesday visit to a bakery in Chicago, which she stopped at when she went to the city to talk about COVID-19 and vaccines. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki snapped at New York Post reporter Steven Nelson when he asked why the vice president had visited a bakery but had not yet been to the border 15 days after President Joe Biden appointed her to lead the administration’s response to the crisis.

“First, I would say the vice president was visiting Chicago, actually, to talk about COVID and the importance of communities getting the vaccine when it’s available and accessible to them,” Psaki said. “And so, while she was there, like many Americans, she got a snack. I think she’s allowed to do that.”

Brnovich said that the Biden administration is responsible for the border crisis with various policies, including eliminating the remain in Mexico policy. Biden has encouraged people to come here, Brnovich added, including “criminal gang members” and “Middle Eastern terrorists.”

Customs and Border Protection released new data Thursday morning showing that more than 172,000 people attempted to cross the border in March, which is a 71% increase from February. Most of the migrants were single adults.

“The Biden administration has essentially signaled an open door,” Brnovich said. “I keep telling folks this isn’t an issue of right versus left. It’s an issue of right versus wrong.”

The attorney general mentioned that “it’s not just folks coming here trying to find work.”

“There are criminals and dangerous people coming into our country and this is going to affect us for generations if we don’t stop this right now.”

“This is a national security threat,” he continued. “Regardless of what people think about the border issue, everyone needs to appreciate this isn’t about border security, it is about national security.”