Megan Rapinoe Responds To Draymond Green’s Criticism, Says He Showed His ‘Whole Ass’

American soccer star Megan Rapinoe isn’t too happy with Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors forward went mega-viral when he told female athletes to stop just complaining about money and actually start getting stuff done. Naturally, the face of the USWNT wasn't pleased.

“I’m really tired of seeing them complain about the lack of pay, b/c they’re doing themselves a disservice by just complaining.”

Today Draymond talked about his Tweets about women’s sports that received criticism from athletes like @mPinoe & @Layshiac @kron4news #DubNation pic.twitter.com/7iUQ982jx9 — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) April 1, 2021

Rapinoe said the following Wednesday during a press call, according to TMZ:

It’s really unfortunate, in the position [Green’s] in having all of the resources that he has and the ability to have a much more educated opinion, that he just hasn’t…You obviously showed your whole ass in not even understanding what we all talk about all the time, WNBA players and us on the national team.You don’t think we asked for more money? I mean, what are we screaming about? Nonstop!”

I hate to always dunk on Rapinoe, but doesn’t this response kind of prove Green’s point? Again, she’s not really providing specifics.

She just insulted Green and then claimed they want more money. Everyone knows they want more money, but how is it going to happen?

Where will the money come from? Who will foot the bill?

US Soccer’s Megan Rapinoe at the White House: “I’ve been disrespected and dismissed because I am a woman. I’ve been told that I don’t deserve any more than less because I am a woman. Despite all the wins, I’m still paid less than men who do the same job that I do.” pic.twitter.com/QC7N2g4OJp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 24, 2021

The men’s national soccer team from 2015 through 2019 generated nearly $11 million more than the women, according to the Washington Post.

So, again, what solution does Rapinoe have or is it all talk like Green pointed out?

Either figure out solutions, or end the nonsense. I speak for everyone when I say people are tired of listening to the nonstop complaining.