‘Where Is This Money Going?’: Greg Gutfeld Says Gov. Cuomo Is Using Illegal Immigrant Payout To ‘Get The Hard Left Off His Back’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld suggested Thursday that Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo might be giving money to illegal immigrants in an effort to appease the hard left.

Gutfeld said on “The Five” that it “made no sense to him,” saying that businesses were still suffering in New York and there was no guarantee that the money Cuomo was handing out would even remain in the United States once he gave it. (RELATED: ‘You Are Playing With The Enemy And You Are Killing Americans’: Greg Gutfeld Flames Companies Doing Business With China)

WATCH:

“New York state is set to hand out billions to illegal immigrants while businesses struggle, with direct payment of up to $15,000 to every undocumented worker who lost their job,” cohost Will Cain began, also noting the efforts among Democrats to expand the definition of infrastructure.

“I want to tell you today I decided I am going to identify as infrastructure,” Gutfeld replied, prompting laughs from his cohosts.

“Congratulations, I hope you enjoy your money,” Cain said.

“Look, I don’t know what’s going on with this money bomb, the $15 grand to illegal aliens, even left-wingers think this is crazy,” Gutfeld continued, suggesting that perhaps Cuomo was making an effort to distract his own party from investigations into his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the sexual harassment accusations against him.

“The only reason I think this is happening is Andrew Cuomo trying to get the hard left off of his back and he’s using tax dollars to help that happen while struggling businesses aren’t surviving,” Gutfeld added.

“I’m wondering where’s this money going?” Gutfeld went on to ask whether the money would even stay in the United States, arguing that some might take the payment and send it back to family in their home country.

“It makes no sense to me whatsoever, and I gave up trying to figure it out long ago,” he concluded.