Playboy Playmate Kendra Wilkinson Responds To Holly Madison’s Claims About Her Sleeping With Hugh Hefner To Live At Mansion

Playboy playmate Kendra Wilkinson has responded to Holly Madison’s claims about her having to sleep with the late Hugh Hefner to get asked to move into the mansion.

“Dude… it’s 2021,” Wilkinson commented on an Instagram post Wednesday about Madison’s “Call Her Daddy” interview. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: ‘Girl Next Door’ Star Opens Up About Life At The Playboy Mansion)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

“Times have changed,” she added. “I forgive and have kids to love and focus on.” (RELATED: Celebrate Hugh Hefner’s Birthday With 36 Photos That Prove He Was The Biggest Baller Of All-Time)

When one person asked why the playmate was always “hating” on Madison, she said “how am I hating. She’s [the] one out there. I’m all love now baby.”

The comments came after the “Down The Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny“ author said on her podcast when her “Girls Next Door” co-star previously claimed to have not had sex with Hefner before she moved in to the mansion, Wilkinson wasn’t being totally honest, the outlet noted.

“I had to sleep with him first,” Holly alleged. “I’m not trying to slut shame anybody or anything but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him.”