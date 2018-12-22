Celebrate Holly Madison’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks

It’s Holly Madison’s birthday on Sunday.

In honor of the 39-year-old television personality's day, we scoured the internet and found her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Astoria, Oregon, the model got her first break when she was in college and competed to be a Hawaiian Tropic model while at the same time worked at Hooters. The combined opportunities gave her great exposure and soon she was invited to the Playboy mansion, then a year later she would move in.

Then in 2005, she and two other Playboy model's, Kendra Wilkinson and Bridgette Marquardt, made their debut in a reality series on E! called "The Girls Next Door." The show became a huge hit and helped launch Madison into a world-wide celebrity.

The series would air on the network for the next five years, from August 7, 2005 until August 8, 2010 and centered around the happenings at the famed Playboy mansion and the girlfriends of the late Hugh Hefner.

Her experiences in the house and after would become the subject of two New York Time's best sellers, "Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny" and "The Vegas Diaries: Romance, Rolling the Dice and the Road to Reinvention."

Here’s to hoping next year is just as great as her last ones. Happy Birthday, Holly!