‘#ShotForSam’: Samuel Adams Giving Away Free Beer To Vaccinated People

Samuel Adams is giving away free beer to vaccinated people if you are one of the first 10,000 people to show proof you got the shot against the coronavirus.

"Even your cousin from Boston got vaccinated!" a tweet from the beer company read. The post was noted by People magazine in a piece published Friday.

“Cause hey, we all wanna get back together at the bars we love,” it added. “Starting April 12th, post your vaccine sticker or bandage w/ #ShotForSam & get $7 for a beer on us at your favorite local bar or restaurant.”

In an earlier post, the beer brand tweeted that "starting April 12th" when a person posts a their "COVID-19 vaccine photo" and includes the hashtag "#ShotForSam" on social media, the company will buy that person a beer.

No purchase necessary to participate in the program to people 21 years old and up which runs from April 12 until May 15, or until all 10,000 cash prizes have been awarded, the outlet noted.

Winners will be notified through direct messaging and will receive $7 via Cash App to cover the cost of a beer from a local bar or restaurant.