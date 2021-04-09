Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz Provides An Update On Spring Practice, Praises Head Coach Paul Chryst

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz sounds like he’s rolling in spring practice.

The Badgers released a video Thursday night of Mertz updating fans on spring ball, and it sounds like things couldn't be going better.

The young star passer also praised head coach Paul Chryst for his ability at coaching quarterbacks. You can watch the full update below. Fans will love it.

Spring football is all about growth,

Spring football is all about growth,

As I’ve said many times before, I can’t even tell you all how excited I am that spring ball is underway and the season will be here soon enough.

I’m so pumped for the 2021 college football season. The 2020 season left a bitter taste in my mouth, and it’s time to get rid of that.

From the way Mertz talked in the video, the Badgers are firing on all cylinders.

Championships aren’t just won in the fall. They’re won in large part in the spring when teams finally put the pads back on.

What fans see on the field represents 1% of the work that goes into winning a title. Everything else happens privately in practice.

So, let’s get after it and wipe away the disappointing 2020 season. We have a ton of talent, Mertz will have another offseason of development and we’re going to be ready to roll!