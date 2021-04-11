REPORT: Dave Doeren Gets A Contract Extension, Will Earn $3.5 Million Annually

North Carolina State football coach Dave Doeren has reportedly earned a contract extension.

According to Pete Thamel, Doeren’s new deal will keep him with the Wolfpack through the 2025 season, and his base salary will be $3.5 million annually. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: NC State and Coach Dave Doeren gave agreed to a new contract that includes a two-year extension. The deal will take him through 2025 and bump his salary to $3.5 million from $3.25 million starting this season. Still needs BOT approval, which is expected this week. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 11, 2021

This isn’t a bad deal at all for everyone involved. Doeren is quietly one of the better coaches in college football.

Winning at NCSU isn’t exactly easy, and in eight seasons with the Wolfpack, Doeren has only been under .500 twice.

He’s finished with at least seven wins during his other six seasons.

When you’re not an elite program and you find a coach who can routinely get you seven or eight wins, then you keep him around.

Now, he’s sticking around for at least a few more years.

If you’re a fan of the Wolfpack, today is 100% a great day. Extending Doeren was the right call.