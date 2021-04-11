Editorial

REPORT: Dave Doeren Gets A Contract Extension, Will Earn $3.5 Million Annually

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 21: head coach Dave Doeren of the North Carolina State Wolfpack reacts during the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

North Carolina State football coach Dave Doeren has reportedly earned a contract extension.

According to Pete Thamel, Doeren’s new deal will keep him with the Wolfpack through the 2025 season, and his base salary will be $3.5 million annually. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This isn’t a bad deal at all for everyone involved. Doeren is quietly one of the better coaches in college football.

Winning at NCSU isn’t exactly easy, and in eight seasons with the Wolfpack, Doeren has only been under .500 twice.

He’s finished with at least seven wins during his other six seasons.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NC State Doeren (@wolfpackdd)

When you’re not an elite program and you find a coach who can routinely get you seven or eight wins, then you keep him around.

Now, he’s sticking around for at least a few more years.

If you’re a fan of the Wolfpack, today is 100% a great day. Extending Doeren was the right call.