REPORT: Deshaun Watson Is Trying To Settle The Lawsuits Against Him

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly wants to settle the lawsuits against him.

Currently, the star NFL passer is facing a staggering 22 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct. According to Amy Dash, Watson is trying to settle the 22 lawsuits to avoid things from going further. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Dash also reported that the odds of a felony conviction happening if criminal cases are pursued is low.

At the moment, the Houston police are investigating at least one allegation against Watson.

Watson has also lost several sponsors already, which probably only makes his interest in settling that much more accelerated.

Once you start losing huge chunks of money, the calculus can change pretty rapidly.

We’ll see how it all shakes out at the end of the day, but I still don’t think we’re even close to a resolution. Something tells me this situation will drag out for a substantially longer time.

Keep checking back for the latest updates on Watson as we have them.