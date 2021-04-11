REPORT: Deshaun Watson Is Trying To Settle The Lawsuits Against Him

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly wants to settle the lawsuits against him.

Currently, the star NFL passer is facing a staggering 22 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct. According to Amy Dash, Watson is trying to settle the 22 lawsuits to avoid things from going further. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Several sources telling me Deshaun Watson still trying to settle these cases. Settling would be the best thing he could do, and could dissuade women from going through with criminal route. I believe Buzbee would settle for the right number. — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) April 9, 2021

However, Dash also reported that the odds of a felony conviction happening if criminal cases are pursued is low.

After seeing Rusty Hardin presser today I just do not see Watson getting convicted on a felony charge based on a he said, she said, if this were to go criminal route. Most allegations would be misdemeanors anyway. — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) April 9, 2021

At the moment, the Houston police are investigating at least one allegation against Watson.

Watson has also lost several sponsors already, which probably only makes his interest in settling that much more accelerated.

Once you start losing huge chunks of money, the calculus can change pretty rapidly.

Nike Makes Major Decision About Deshaun Watson As The Accusations Continue To Mount https://t.co/6XlslCnXnn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 7, 2021

We’ll see how it all shakes out at the end of the day, but I still don’t think we’re even close to a resolution. Something tells me this situation will drag out for a substantially longer time.

The first woman to file a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson (seated to Tony Buzbee’s left) has identified herself. “My name is Ashley Solis. Remember that name. … I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore.” pic.twitter.com/gWqX6spFmv — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) April 6, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest updates on Watson as we have them.