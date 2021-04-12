‘Get What They Deserve’: Trump Mocks SCOTUS, Predicts Court-Packing From Biden

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Monday in which he lamented the U.S. Supreme Court’s lack of courage “to do what they should have done” and predicted court-packing.

Trump repeated his unfounded claims about the “Great Presidential Election Fraud of 2020,” saying it would be ironic if the Supreme Court got “PACKED” by the “the Radical Left Democrats” whom he claimed the “politically correct Supreme Court” catered to.

“Now there is a very good chance they will be diluted (and moved throughout the court system so that they can see how the lower courts work), with many new Justices added to the Court, far more than has been reported,” Trump speculated. “There is also a good chance that they will be term-limited.”

“Our politically correct Supreme Court will get what they deserve—an unconstitutionally elected group of Radical Left Democrats who are destroying our Country,” the statement reads.

In a new statement, Donald Trump repeats the lie about the 2020 race and predicts the Supreme Court will be “PACKED” (nowhere close to the realm of political possibility). He takes another whack at Mitch McConnell, saying he “won’t fight for the Court.” Yes, that Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/IfCT0hIdoN — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 13, 2021

Trump once again grilled Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, whom he previously called a “dumb son of a bitch” during a Saturday GOP fundraising event at Mar-a-Lago. (RELATED: Senate Republicans’ Campaign Arm Names Trump The First ‘Champion For Freedom’ After Railing Against McConnell)

“With leaders like Mitch McConnell, they are helpless to fight. He didn’t fight for the Presidency, and he won’t fight for the Court,” Trump said in the Monday statement. “If and when this happens, I hope the Justices remember the day they didn’t have courage to do what they should have done for America.”