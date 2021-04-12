BLM Co-Founder’s Consulting Firm Goes Offline As Reports Expose Her Multimillion Dollar Real Estate Buying Spree

The website for a consulting firm owned and operated by Black Lives Matter Global Network co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors went offline during the weekend.

The firm’s website stated Khan-Cullors and her spouse “specialize in strategic planning, media and narrative building and intervention and culture shift work within organizations and institutions.”

Khan-Cullors, a self-described “trained Marxist,” purchased a $1.4 million home in a majority-white Los Angeles neighborhood on March 30 through a corporate entity under her control, according to a celebrity real estate news site.

It’s unclear if Khan-Cullors consulting firm, Janaya and Patrisse Consulting, LLC, was involved with the purchase of the home.

Khan-Cullors has purchased four homes across the U.S. for a total of $3.2 million since 2016, according to the New York Post.

The website for a consulting firm owned and operated by Black Lives Matter Global Network co-founder and executive director Patrisse Khan-Cullors went offline recently amid reports that she’s in the midst of a multimillion-dollar real estate buying spree.

The firm, Janaya and Patrisse Consulting, LLC, is named after Khan-Cullors and her spouse, Janaya Khan. The firm stated on its website, which the Daily Caller News Foundation reviewed on Friday, that it specialized in “Transforming Organizations One Strategic Planning Session at a Time.”

Khan-Cullors, a self-described “trained Marxist,” has purchased four homes across the U.S. since 2016 for a total of $3.2 million, according to the New York Post. Her latest acquirement came on March 30 with the purchase of a $1.4 million home in the Topanga Canyon neighborhood in Los Angeles through a corporate entity under her control, according to a celebrity real estate news site.

It’s unclear if the corporate entity that Khan-Cullors used to purchase the home is Janaya and Patrisse Consulting. Khan-Cullors and her spouse did not return requests for comment.

The website was taken offline by Monday morning, however, a version of the website as it appeared on March 29 is still available to view via Google’s cache service. And former Wall Street Journal reporter Asra Nomani published screenshots of the website to Twitter on Saturday.

The website stated that Khan-Cullors and Khan “specialize in strategic planning, media and narrative building and intervention and culture shift work within organizations and institutions.” (RELATED: Top BLM Activist Demands Investigation Following Co-Founder’s Multimillion Dollar Real Estate Buying Spree)

“‘Freedom fighter’ Patrice Cullors and ‘staunch Afrofuturist’ Janaya Khan exploit their association with Black Lives Matter to monetize themselves…as capitalists,” Nomani said.

“Freedom fighter” Patrice Cullors and “staunch Afrofuturist” Janaya Khan exploit their association with Black Lives Matter to monetize themselves…as capitalists. pic.twitter.com/8zfhgsumcW — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 10, 2021

They “help you succeed” with “one on one coaching” (Who needs hyphens? That’s white supremacy.), “anti-bias training,” “racial + gender justice training,” “long- and short-term consulting.” On + on. They monetize protest photos to sell services, inc “creative content creation.” pic.twitter.com/x9rM4MKhZq — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 10, 2021

Khan-Cullors told The Real News Network in 2015, before her real estate buying spree, that she and her fellow BLM co-founders were “trained Marxists.”

“The first thing, I think, is that we actually do have an ideological frame. Myself and [Alicia Garza] in particular are trained organizers,” Khan-Cullors said. “We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories. And I think that what we really tried to do is build a movement that could be utilized by many, many black folk.”

While the firm’s website was recently taken offline, the business remains an active entity, according to California business records. Khan-Cullors was the only identified manager of the firm in its latest report to the California Secretary of State in December.

Black Lives Matter Greater New York City leader Hank Newsome told the Post on Sunday that an “independent investigation” into BLM Global Network’s finances was necessary following reports that Khan-Cullors has purchased three homes in Los Angeles and a fourth in Georgia since 2016.

“If you go around calling yourself a socialist, you have to ask how much of her own personal money is going to charitable causes,” Newsome told the Post. “It’s really sad because it makes people doubt the validity of the movement and overlook the fact that it’s the people that carry this movement.”

BLM Global Network revealed in February it raised over $90 million in 2020 thanks in large part to an outpouring of support following the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the Associated Press reported.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported in June that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation spent $4.5 million on consultants, travel and compensation for its staff from July 2017 through June 2019 while at the same time providing only $328,000 to outside groups such as the local autonomous BLM chapters that carry out the movement’s work.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.