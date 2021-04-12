Peter King Is ‘Starting To Think Kyle Trask’ Might Be A 1st Round Pick

Peter King apparently thinks former Florida quarterback Kyle Trask might go in the first round.

The former passer for the Gators was at one point in the season viewed as the Heisman favorite, but there’s been little chatter about him going in the first round. Well, the NFL expert thinks differently. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

King wrote in his Monday column, “I think I’m starting to think Kyle Trask, the Florida quarterback, has a good chance to be the sixth first-round quarterback. Starting to think.”

There was a point during the college football season when I thought Trask would go high in the draft. The man was dominating in the SEC, and again, looked like he might win the Heisman.

However, the hype certainly dropped off down the stretch and being a great college quarterback means literally nothing in the NFL.

One thing to keep in mind for why a team might reach for Trask is the fact that the 2022 quarterback draft class is absolutely terrible.

Outside of Sam Howell, there’s literally zero surefire prospects or guaranteed starters in the NFL right now.

That means if you need a quarterback, you have to get him now or hope the 2023 class is better. That certainly provides a boost to prospects.

Having said all of that, unless it’s right at the end of the first round, I’m not sure I buy Trask being a legit day one guy.