Greg Gutfeld Says Pelosi Vs Ocasio-Cortez Is Like A Movie Where Hero And Villain ‘Are Equally Annoying’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said Tuesday he didn’t know who to support in a battle between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Gutfeld joined his cohosts on “The Five” in a conversation about Pelosi’s new book and reports that she had made unfavorable comments about “Squad” member Ocasio-Cortez. (RELATED: ‘Cause It’s None Of Your F*cking Business’: Greg Gutfeld Torches Brian Stelter On Vaccination-Selfie Criticism)

WATCH:

Cohost Dana Perino weighed in on some of the reasons Pelosi might not be thrilled with Ocasio-Cortez, noting that when she was a freshman congresswoman, Ocasio-Cortez had led a sit-in in Pelosi’s office.

Jesse Watters wondered whether Ocasio-Cortez might have something to say about Pelosi’s comments, saying that he’d actually prefer to see the situation blow up.

“Isn’t this a perfect inside view of how D.C. works?” Katie Pavlich added. “They all get along on the outside but behind the scenes, they hate each other?”

“It just reminds me of a really bad superhero movie in which you find the heroes and the villains equally annoying,” Gutfeld continued. “I don’t know who to back in this fight. I don’t like anything — the story — it just, this is more evidence of the Trump-sized hole. It’s like you need this like weird little conflict to fill part of that hole that Trump left. It’s safe to say that all politicians suck because the variables of importance have changed. It used to be they employed politicians to help people, now they employ people to help politicians so I have no sympathy for any of these people and — yeah, I honestly, I find them reprehensible, I have no good feelings for any of them.”