John Boehner Says Mark Meadows Got On His Knees And Asked Him For Forgiveness

Former House Speaker John Boehner claimed Tuesday that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows asked for forgiveness while on his knees in 2013.

“So Meadows comes in and he looks a little nervous. And he’s sitting on this low couch across from this chair I used to sit in. And before I could really say much, he slid off of the couch, onto his knees and put his hands in a prayer position and looked at me and said, ‘Mr. Speaker, would you forgive me?’ I said, ‘for what?'” Boehner recalled on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Boehner said the incident with Meadows occurred after he was voted in as speaker of the House in 2013, which Meadows had voted against. The former House speaker said he had forgotten that Meadows didn’t vote for him.

“Well, it was a couple of months after he was elected and sworn in, his first day on the Congress in January of 2013,” Boehner said.

Boehner said Meadows “wrote me this glowing letter” following the 2014 election after the former chief of staff voted a second time against approving Boehner as House speaker.

“Listen, he’s a nice man, but a bit schizophrenic,” Boehner added.

Ben Williamson, Meadows’ top advisor, declined to comment to the Daily Caller News Foundation on the matter.

Boehner said in his new book that former President Donald Trump “incited that bloody insurrection for nothing more than selfish reasons perpetuated by the bullshit he’d been shoveling since he lost a fair election the previous November,” according to an excerpt obtained by The New York Times. Boehner continued on to say that the Republican Party has to “take back control from the faction that had grown to include everyone from garden-variety whack jobs to insurrectionists.”

The former House speaker wrote that Republicans losing the Senate and the “mob violence” was because of the former president’s “refusal to accept the result of the election,” according to the NYT. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Swamp Creature’ — Trump’s Senior Advisor Accuses John Boehner Of Selling Out Americans By Doing Lobbyist Work For China)

Boehner has also recently criticized Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, referring to them as a “false prophet” and “political terrorist” respectively.

