Former NFL Star Mario Williams Is Selling His Houston Mansion For $8.45 Million

Former Houston Texans star Mario Williams is selling his gigantic mansion in Houston, Texas.
The massive estate owned by the former first overall pick is listed for $8.45 million and includes a bunch of awesome features.
The house has five bedrooms, a total of 10 bathrooms and is nearly 13,000 square feet.
The real estate listing reads in part as follows:
Old World charm meets modern convenience: this “smart” home comes with top-of-the-line appliances, climate-controlled wine room, 9-car garage and cinema with stadium seating. The Primary retreat includes a 360 dressing room and his/hers custom closets. Host to many a star-studded party, the stand-out feature is the resort pool complete with swim-up bar, cascading waterfalls, jacuzzi, slide and fire features. A 3rd story flex-space and a self-contained guest apartment offer additional opportunities for work or play.
I’m an absolute sucker for real estate listings. I love huge houses and I’m always fascinated by the listing prices and the features.
I think it’s safe to say Williams unloading a nearly 13,000 square foot pad is certainly up there with the best of them.
I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live in a place that’s 13,000 square feet. That’s not even a mansion. That’s a castle, and it has 10 bathrooms! A total of 10 bathrooms!
That’s simply an outrageous amount.
