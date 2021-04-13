Officer Who Shot, Paralyzed Jacob Blake Reinstated Without Charges After Investigation

The Kenosha Police Department announced Tuesday that the officer who shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake would be reinstated without charges after an independent investigation.

Wisconsin police officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake seven times in the back following an August 2020 confrontation after Blake refused to follow police commands andd attempted to enter the driver’s side of his car. A knife was later discovered on the floorboard of the vehicle, according to NPR. Blake was ultimately left paralyzed.

Chief Daniel Miskinis said in a Tuesday press release that an “outside agency” had investigated the incident and that it had been reviewed by an “independent expert” as well as the Kenosha County District attorney.

“Officer Sheskey was not charged with any wrongdoing. He acted within the law and was consistent with training. This incident was also reviewed internally. Officer Sheskey was found to have been acting within policy and will not be subjected to discipline,” the press release stated.

Sheskey returned from administrative leave on March 31. Miskinis said some “will not be pleased with the outcome,” but that, given the facts, the “only lawful and appropriate decision was made.”

Blake filed a civil lawsuit against Officer Sheskey in March for excessive force and sought unspecified damages. (RELATED: Jacob Blake’s Family Says They Want To Go Before Congress, Senate After No Charges For Kenosha Officer In Shooting)

Blake’s complaint said that Shesky’s actions were “undertaken with malice, willfulness, and reckless indifference” of Blake’s rights, according to the Associated Press.