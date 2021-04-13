Editorial

REPORT: North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis Will Only Earn $1.75 Million For The Upcoming Season

FORT MYERS, FL - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Roy Williams (L) and assistant coach Hubert Davis of the North Carolina Tar Heels look on during the City Of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on December 19, 2018 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
North Carolina basketball coach Hubert Davis isn’t getting paid a ton of money to lead the Tar Heels.

Davis, who was an assistant on the staff prior to becoming the HC, was tapped to take over UNC when Roy Williams announced his shocking retirement decision. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seeing as how prestigious the Tar Heels are as a program, you might think Davis is getting fat stacks of cash. Well, you’d be wrong.

According to Darren Rovell, Hubert will make $1.75 million for the upcoming season, which puts him behind at least 60 other coaches.

Obviously, earning $1.75 million is a lot of money for an average person, but it’s not a ton of money for a major D1 coach.

There were multiple coaches at much smaller programs making more money than that last season.

 

Davis’ salary really makes me wonder how much confident UNC leadership has in him to get the job done. When you’re paying a guy this little, it makes cutting ties incredibly easy.

There’s next to no commitment. You always have to earn it in the world of sports, but Davis was Roy Williams right hand man. That alone should have earned him more than this salary.

 

Now, if he wins a bunch, he’ll be swimming in money. It just seems like a low amount to start with.