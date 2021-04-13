REPORT: North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis Will Only Earn $1.75 Million For The Upcoming Season

North Carolina basketball coach Hubert Davis isn’t getting paid a ton of money to lead the Tar Heels.

Davis, who was an assistant on the staff prior to becoming the HC, was tapped to take over UNC when Roy Williams announced his shocking retirement decision.

After 33 years as a Hall of Fame head coach, our beloved Tar Heel Roy Williams is announcing his retirement. Thank you for all you have done and meant to everyone who plays and loves our game. Release ????: https://t.co/l6y5tRjB2I pic.twitter.com/FzTUmbx3v1 — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) April 1, 2021

Seeing as how prestigious the Tar Heels are as a program, you might think Davis is getting fat stacks of cash. Well, you’d be wrong.

According to Darren Rovell, Hubert will make $1.75 million for the upcoming season, which puts him behind at least 60 other coaches.

New North Carolina basketball coach Hubert Davis is guaranteed $1.75 million next year to coach the Tar Heels, including contributions from Nike and media deals. There will be more than 60 college basketball coaches who will make more than him. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 13, 2021

Obviously, earning $1.75 million is a lot of money for an average person, but it’s not a ton of money for a major D1 coach.

There were multiple coaches at much smaller programs making more money than that last season.

Davis’ salary really makes me wonder how much confident UNC leadership has in him to get the job done. When you’re paying a guy this little, it makes cutting ties incredibly easy.

There’s next to no commitment. You always have to earn it in the world of sports, but Davis was Roy Williams right hand man. That alone should have earned him more than this salary.

Now, if he wins a bunch, he’ll be swimming in money. It just seems like a low amount to start with.