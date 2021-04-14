David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Playboy Magazine’s First Plus-Size Nude Model To Grace Cover

David Hasselhoff’s daughter, Hayley Hasselhoff, has become Playboy magazine’s first plus-size nude model to grace the cover.

The actor's 28-year-old actress/model daughter shared a photo on Instagram of her cover from Playboy Deutschland's May issue. The post was noted by the New York Post in a piece published Wednesday. The picture can be seen here.

"I am deeply humbled and honoured to be the first ever curve model on a European cover of PLAYBOY @playboygermany," Hayley captioned her post. "I am overcome with emotion around what this cover signifies for inclusivity and its greater purpose towards female empowerment."

“I wanted to use this platform to express that you have the power to love your body without hesitation because of societies’ standards of beauty,” she added. “With @ellenvonunwerth iconic female gaze and cinematic love for showcasing a woman to her truest self, we chose to celebrate my body by shooting in this artful way.”

At one point, the model talked about how her “relationship with” her body stems from her “relationship with” her “mental wellbeing.”

“I hope to inspire women to face their fears of the unknown and to lead a life of purpose in which your body does not define you,” Hasselhoff’s daughter shared.

During her appearance on the British talk show “Lorraine,” Hayley shared how empowering the opportunity is to pose for the cover of the gentlemen’s magazine, the Daily Mail reported.

“I think it’s very empowering,” the actress shared. “To be asked to do something like this when we’re all worried about our own self-image, it was a revolution.”

“It was a great honor, and it’s a message for curvy women: to know they are wanted and desired,” she added.