‘Never Apologize To These Satanic MFers!’: Critic Of BLM Founder Jason Whitlock Released From ‘Twitter Jail’

Jason Whitlock said “never apologize to these Satanic MFers” after he was put in “Twitter jail” over his criticism of Black Lives Matter founder Patrisse Cullors.

“Never apologize to these satanic MFers!” the sportscaster tweeted to his many followers. “Never. Stand your ground. Stand on truth.” The comments were noted by Washington Examiner in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘What They’re Doing Is Very Divisive’: Jason Whitlock Blasts Kneeing Players)

Never apologize to these satanic MFers! Never. Stand your ground. Stand on truth. https://t.co/eEF9GBfjQX — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 13, 2021

The tweet that got him locked out of the site for 2 days was a news article about how the “Black Lives Matter founder” reportedly bought a “$1.4 million home in Topanga,” CA “which has a black population of 1.4%.”

“She’s with her people!” he added, along with a link to the article.

A short time later, Whitlock hit back at a report claiming the sports journalist had “reached out to Twitter” over his lockout. (RELATED: Jason Whitlock Calls Judiciary Panel A ‘Clown Show,’ Asks ‘What’s My Tax Dollars Going For?’)

“You only do 2 days,” Whitlock tweeted. “The day you go in and the day you come out….. I never reached out to Twitter.”

“That’s a lie they telling,” he added. “I have no problem apologizing when I’m wrong. No problem. But I’ll never apologize for speaking the truth.”

You only do 2 days. The day you go in and the day you come out….. I never reached out to Twitter. That’s a lie they telling. I have no problem apologizing when I’m wrong. No problem. But I’ll never apologize for speaking the truth. https://t.co/IMY2DtXe6w — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 14, 2021

Journalist Ryan Glasspiegel has since posted a tweet showing Twitter suspended Whitlock and his tweet by “mistake” and admitted there was “no violation.”

“@WhitlockJason is unlocked and tweeting again after a few days in Twitter jail,” the tweet read. “While he says he never reached out to them (several media outlets that covered the story did), Twitter sent him this note saying he was locked in error.”

.@WhitlockJason is unlocked and tweeting again after a few days in Twitter jail. While he says he never reached out to them (several media outlets that covered the story did), Twitter sent him this note saying he was locked in error. pic.twitter.com/LTM3cd2gVY — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) April 13, 2021

The sportscaster also spoke with the Daily Mail and said he thought Twitter was looking to de-platform him over his vocal criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“BLM is one of Big Tech’s sacred cows,” Whitlock shared. “I’ve been harping on the fraudulence and the financial grift of BLM for years.”

“I think Twitter has been looking for an excuse to de-platform me,” he added.