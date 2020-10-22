Jason Whitlock Asks Trump If He Has A ‘Twist In Strategy’ For The Debate

Jason Whitlock asked President Donald Trump during an interview if he had a “twist in strategy” for the final presidential debate.

"You come to my city tomorrow, Nashville, for a debate," the Outkick partner and sports columnist asked the president during his interview at the White House in a clip posted on YouTube Wednesday.

"Any twist in strategy from the first debate?" Whitlock inquired.

WATCH:

"No," Trump responded. "But I will listen to you. If have any ideas, I'll take them."

“Let Joe Biden talk,” the host shared. “He’ll do your job for you.”

“Okay, good,” the president answered, before he explained that the Democratic presidential nominee got up and “told so many false stories, ideas, lies,” he said he had to correct them.

“But, I will do that,” he added.

The comments came just hours ahead of the president and first lady’s trip to Nashville, Tennessee, where the final presidential debate of the 2020 cycle will take place at Belmont University.

It comes after the second debate was cancelled when it was moved to a virtual format, following Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis and later recovery from COVID-19.

The first debate took place on September 29 and was held in Cleveland, Ohio. The two men faced off in a contentious showdown that often resulted in the two just talking over the other one.