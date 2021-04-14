Porn Star Mary Carey Is Running For Governor Of California

Porn star Mary Carey wants to take California Governor Gavin Newsom’s job.

According to Fox26News, the adult film star has announced that she's running for governor against Newsom if the recall effort actually makes it to the ballot.

She previously ran in 2003 and finished 10th in voting.

As a very serious journalist, I hopped over to her campaign website, and it's something to behold. She wrote, "I'm getting ready to take another shot at the California Gubernatorial Seat!! Political Strategy is in the works… Any and all support to fight the big political parties will help save our state! Finally a politician you want to be screwed by!!!"

At this point, how much worse can California even get? In my own humble personal opinion, it's among the last places in America I'd want to live.

I've only visited it a few times, but I've never been impressed. Now, Newsom is facing a recall effort over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and a porn star wants his job.

As someone who knows a lot of porn stars (let’s not make a big deal out of it), they’re pretty business savvy. You might be surprised by what she could accomplish.

What do you have to lose California? Just roll with it and embrace the carnage!