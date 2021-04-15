‘You’ve Spent 60 Years Being A Professional Liar’: Ted Cruz Comes At Dan Rather For His ‘Sensitive Soul’ Getting ‘Triggered’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz hit back at Dan Rather on Thursday after the former CBS anchor said Cruz’s tweets should come with a “trigger warning.”

“When Cotton or Cruz trends on Twitter it should come with a trigger warning,” Rather tweeted on Wednesday. Cruz responded a day later, writing, “I’m sorry your sensitive soul is triggered. You’ve spent 60 years being a professional liar.”

Leading up to the exchange with Rather, Cruz had tweeted about a Washington Post column on the public’s declining trust in media. “This must be parody. Author laments public mistrust of press & identifies four ‘core values’ of journalists: Transparency, factuality, spotlighting wrongdoing, giving a voice to the voiceless. Ignores that the press ONLY FOLLOWS THEM WHEN IT HELPS DEMOCRATS,” Cruz wrote Wednesday.

He also tweeted about mask-wearing and vaccinations, writing, “The Biden Admin has rolled out their new national mandate that—after every person in America has been vaccinated—we all must wear iron masks…forever.”

This is not the first time Rather called out Cruz on Twitter. During the week of the Texas power outages in February, Cruz flew to Cancun with his family, drawing widespread criticism. Rather tweeted on Feb. 18, “There’s an old Texas saying: When the going gets tough, the tough go to Cancun. (No, there actually is no such saying).” (RELATED: Ted Cruz Says He Flew To Cancun Because He Wanted ‘To Be A Good Dad’)

“Let’s be fair. Dunking on Ted Cruz is sort of like dunking on a 3-foot rim,” Rather wrote that same day.