Jill Biden Rocks Hot Pink Jacket And White Dress Combo During Illinois College Visit

Jill Biden turned heads when she stepped out Monday in a colorful jacket and dress combo during her trip to an Illinois college.

The first lady definitely looked ready for spring in the hot pink jacket and white dress that went down to just above her knees as she joined President Joe Biden's Education Secretary Miguel Cardona during a tour of the Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon.

She completed the great look with loose hair and taupe high heels.

“Community colleges meet students where they are and help them become the people they want to be,” FLOTUS later tweeted about her trip.

“All Americans deserve the opportunity to pursue their passions, get a great education and build a career they love,” she added in a later post.

The public appearance was FLOTUS’ first one since undergoing a “medical procedure” on Wednesday, April 14, at an outpatient center in Washington, D.C.