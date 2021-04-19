The ACM Awards Get Lackluster TV Ratings

The ACM Awards didn’t get great ratings Sunday night.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the popular country music show peaked with an average of 6.552 million viewers on CBS.

You know things aren’t going great for award shows when the ACM Awards don’t do well.

Country music fans are arguably the most rabid in the country and they didn’t really turn out Sunday night.

It’s just the latest sign that award shows are not only dying, but might already be dead. People just don’t care.

Country music shows don’t even really have the lecturing you see from other events, but I guess it just doesn’t matter at this point.

