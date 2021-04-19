Editorial

The ACM Awards Get Lackluster TV Ratings

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 18: In this image released on April 18, Miranda Lambert performs onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ryman Auditorium on April 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The ACM Awards didn’t get great ratings Sunday night.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the popular country music show peaked with an average of  6.552 million viewers on CBS. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You know things aren’t going great for award shows when the ACM Awards don’t do well.

Country music fans are arguably the most rabid in the country and they didn’t really turn out Sunday night.

It’s just the latest sign that award shows are not only dying, but might already be dead. People just don’t care.

Country music shows don’t even really have the lecturing you see from other events, but I guess it just doesn’t matter at this point.

Let us know in the comments if you watched or if you’re officially done with award shows.