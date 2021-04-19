‘Turn Off Auntie Maxine’: Trey Gowdy Says Maxine Waters Has A History Of Saying ‘Crazy As Hell Things’

Former Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy criticized Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters, saying she has a history of saying “crazy as hell things.”

Gowdy joined Fox News anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on “America’s Newsroom” to discuss the imminent closing arguments in the case against Derek Chauvin — the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the May 2020 death of George Floyd — and the conversation turned to Waters’ appearance at weekend protests in Minnesota. (RELATED: ‘Get More Active’: Maxine Waters Calls On Daunte Wright Protesters To Show The World That They ‘Mean Business’)

Waters told protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, that she had been inspired to join the protests after Daunte Wright was shot by a police officer even as the Chauvin trial was going on a short distance away. She told them that she wanted to see Chauvin convicted of more than just manslaughter, saying they should “stay in the streets” and “get more confrontational” if they didn’t believe justice had been served.

Gowdy argued that people should not listen to Waters because there were others who genuinely wanted to look for solutions rather than simply stir the pot.

“Dana, you got Cedric Richmond and so many of my colleagues I never agreed with on anything but they would say because they’re lawyers they would say let’s respect the system,” Gowdy began. “You are welcome to disagree with the verdict but creating more innocent victims does nothing to honor the memory of George Floyd.”

“Maxine Waters has a history of speaking and saying what can only be described as crazy as hell things,” Gowdy continued. “So I would tell people to turn off Auntie Maxine and focus on members of Congress who feel strongly about the justice system. Tim Scott feels strongly about the justice system. Go see if he is calling on people to confront innocent folks to prove some larger point.”