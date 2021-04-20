Biden Called Floyd Family, Told Them He Is Praying For Them, Brother Says

President Joe Biden called George Floyd’s family on Monday to let them know he was praying for them, Floyd’s younger brother said.

President Joe Biden told the Floyd family he knew what it was like to lose a family member and hoped the trial would “come out OK,” George Floyd’s younger brother Philonise Floyd said on NBC’s “Today” Tuesday morning.

“He was just calling,” Philonise Floyd said, according to NBC News. “He knows how it is to lose a family member, and he knows the process of what we’re going through. So he was just letting us know that he was praying for us, hoping that everything will come out to be OK.”

On Monday, the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck, concluded and members of the jury began deliberations.

“Me and my family, we pray about it every day,” he continued. “I just feel that in America, if a black man can’t get justice for this, what can a black man get justice for?” (RELATED: Chauvin Trial Judge To Defense: Maxine Waters ‘May Have Given You Something On Appeal That May Result In This Whole Trial Being Overturned’)

President Biden spoke with the family of George Floyd yesterday to check in with them and also share that the family was in his prayers. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) April 20, 2021

Biden met with Philonise Floyd and other family members before George Floyd’s funeral in June, The New York Times reported. George Floyd’s death in police custody last year sparked months of protests and riots nationwide.

Meanwhile, Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters told protesters in Minnesota on Sunday to get “more active” if the trial resulted in a “not guilty” verdict. She added that protesters needed to show that they “mean business.”

Philonise Floyd urged protesters to stay peaceful in the aftermath of the jury’s verdict announcement, according to NBC News. However, he said he understands the “hurt” many are feeling.

“But at the same time, I can’t stop people from doing the things that they’re doing because people are in pain,” he added.

The judge presiding over Chauvin’s trial said Waters’ comments could result in the entire trial being overturned. But, when asked if Biden would condemn Waters’ statement, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki read a statement saying the president was “committed to undoing” systemic racism.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.