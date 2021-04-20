The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood Receives Pushback For His Netflix Show

Former ‘Bachelor’ lead Colton Underwood received pushback after announcing his Netflix show documenting his coming out experience.

Underwood first revealed he was gay during an interview Wednesday on “Good Morning America.” The Netflix show was first reported on Thursday by Variety. The show will reportedly follow Underwood as he lives life as a gay man, the outlet reported.

#Bachelor Colton Underwood is reportedly getting his own unscripted series at Netflix. https://t.co/k13QI1TAV1 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 14, 2021

Meanwhile, a petition has been signed by over 25,000 people demanding the show be cancelled over previous accusations of harassment against Underwood by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph. (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Star Cassie Randolph Files For Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood)

“Cassie is a victim of Colton’s abuse, and he does not deserve a platform in any way,” the petition read. “Regardless of his sexuality, Colton should not be given a platform as a result of his abusive, manipulative, and dangerous behavior.”

Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood in September of 2020, but dropped the restraining order a month later, People magazine first reported. According to the court documents, Randolph accused Underwood of harassing her with unsettling text messages and had planted a tracking device on her vehicle. Underwood claimed the two had settled the matter privately in a public statement.

*NSYNC star Lance Bass touched on the backlash during an interview on “The Ben And Ashley I Almost Famous” podcast.

“He’s definitely going to get a lot of backlash from the community at first,” Bass said during the interview. “There is a small percentage of the community that’s just going to not like the fact he came out this way, that he’s monetizing the experience.”