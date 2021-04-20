Tom Brady Says ‘Actions Always Speak Louder Than Words,’ Patrick Mahomes Says Fans Will Find Out ‘In 20 Years’ Who Is Better

Tom Brady said “actions always speak louder than words” in response to a tweet about which athlete is better — him or Patrick Mahomes — following the Buccaneers’ victory against the Chiefs.

The back-and-forth between the star QB’s started with a tweet from the Kansas City Royals team which included a video of Royals’ catcher Salvador Perez wearing a No. 12 jersey with the name “Brady” on it.

The catcher then looked at the camera and shook his finger and said, “Patrick Mahomes the best.” (RELATED: Tom Brady And Patrick Mahomes Show Respect For Each Other In Chat After Super Bowl LV)

“Sometimes words speak louder than actions,” the Royals post read, along with a link to the story. A second post read, “A bet is a bet. Good to see you, Mav.”

Sometimes words speak louder than actions. https://t.co/abOakhptsc pic.twitter.com/3jotEP9osF — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 19, 2021

The video of Perez wearing the Brady jersey stems from a Super Bowl LV bet between Salvador’s former teammate, Florida native and current Rays outfielder Brett Phillips. The bet was that if the Bucs won, Perez would have to wear a Tampa Bay jersey to batting practice when the Royals and Rays met for their April series at Kauffman Stadium, the report noted.

And if the Chiefs won, Phillips would instead have to rock a Kansas City jersey.

The Super Bowl–winning Bucs QB caught wind of the post and replied on social media on Tuesday.

“Nahhh I think actions always speak louder than words,” Brady wrote, along with a winky emoji face.

Nahhh I think actions always speak louder than words https://t.co/OkilMGgwN5 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 20, 2021

Chiefs’ QB Mahomes, who’s team lost to the Bucs 31-9 in the Super Bowl, said fans would know in twenty years who’s better. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I guess we will see in 20 years…” Patrick replied.