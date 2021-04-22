Alternate Juror For Chauvin Trial Weighs In On Verdict

An alternate juror who was selected to the trial of Derek Chauvin publicly agreed with the verdict, stating that he had not taken the warnings of bystanders seriously.

Lisa Christensen, 45, appeared on CBS This Morning on Thursday to discuss Derek Chauvin’s trail and if she felt the verdict was justified.

“I kind of felt like he wasn’t taking the warnings seriously obviously, kind of like, ‘I know what I’m doing.’” Christensen said regarding how Chauvin acted during the arrest.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty of second and third degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter on Tuesday for the death of George Floyd last May that sparked worldwide riots and protests.

“I felt he was guilty.” Christensen said when asked if she would have decided differently on the case. ““I didn’t know if it was going to be guilty on all counts, but I would have said guilty.” (RELATED: ‘My Brother Is Doing Time In The Ground’: George Floyd’s Brother Says All The Officers Involved Need To Be ‘Doing Time In A Cell’)

Christensen said that the prosecution had laid out a “really good [and] strong” argument during the trial, and that Doctor Martin Tobin’s testimony had sealed her decision.

Christensen also criticized defense attorney Eric Nelson, stating that he had “over-promised” on his expectations and did not “live up to what he said he was going to do.”

Christensen had been dismissed after Monday’s closing arguments as an alternate juror and did not participate in the two-day long jury deliberations, the Independent reported.

The conviction of Chauvin was met with praise and celebration in Minneapolis. Police chiefs across the country also agreed with the verdict of the trial.