Production Has Started On Season 2 Of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

Cameras are rolling on season two of “The Righteous Gemstones.”

HBO recently announced with an Instagram post that production is underway on the second season of the hilarious show about the Gemstones and their church. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

This is great news for fans of entertainment and comedy. “The Righteous Gemstones” is an insanely funny and entertaining show.

In fact, I’d say it’s one of the best shows that HBO has made in a long time, and the cast is loaded. John Goodman, Danny McBride, Walton Goggins and Adam DeVine are all outstanding.

I mean, we’re talking about all four giving hall of fame level performances.

If you haven’t already started “The Righteous Gemstones,” I can’t recommend it enough. It absolutely shreds people who use religion to enrich themselves.

The show takes no prisoners at all, and you’ll understand exactly what I mean as soon as you fire it up.

So, do yourself a favor and start watching ASAP. Trust me when I say that you absolutely won’t regret your decision. It’s an all-time great comedy, and I can’t wait to see what we get in season two.