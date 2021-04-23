Jim Clyburn Fined $5,000 For Bypassing Metal Detectors Outside House Floor

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn was fined $5,000 Friday for bypassing the metal detectors before walking on the floor.

The House Ethics committee released a statement, saying Clyburn had been fined and that he has appealed the fine. The House installed magnetometers in early January and require all members of Congress to walk through them before entering the chamber after rioters supporting Trump stormed the U.S. capitol, committing acts of vandalism and violence.

Clyburn denied breaking House rules to CNN, saying: “I have no idea,” adding: “It’s just somebody on the other side trying to cause mischief.”

For a first-time offense, the fine is $5,000, a second-time offense is $10,000.

House Republicans released a video Friday of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, alleging she broke House rules by walking around the metal detectors, however, her office denied the allegations. (RELATED: ‘The Most Desperate Man In Washington’: Pelosi Spox Goes After Republican Congressman Who Alleged House Speaker Bypassed Security Screening)

The House Ethics Committee upheld two fines earlier in April against Republican Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde — worth a total of up to $15,000 — for bypassing metal detectors before walking on the floor. (RELATED: Republican Congressman Hit With $15,000 In Metal Detector Fines Says He Will Challenge The ‘Unconstitutional Resolution’)

Clyde did not deny breaking the rules in a statement, but criticized Pelosi for implementing the rule, saying it is unconstitutional and that he will challenge the resolution.

“Members of Congress take an oath to support and defend the Constitution, and I would like to be the first to invite Speaker Pelosi and Whip Clyburn to join my lawsuit to fight this egregious and unconstitutional House rule in federal court,” Clyde said in a Friday statement.