Minneapolis Riot Reporters Break Down Chauvin’s Verdict, Scenes On The Ground

What happened in Minneapolis the day Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder for the death of George Floyd? Daily Caller reporters Shelby Talcott and Jorge Ventura spoke with Samantha Renck about what they saw the hours before and after the guilty verdict was announced.

WATCH:

