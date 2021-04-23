REDDIT DEBATE: What’s The Most Heartbreaking College Football Loss You’ve Ever Experienced?

Reddit is engaged in a fun debate about the most heartbreaking losses for college football fans.

As a fan of the Wisconsin Badgers, this one was kind of tough for me, but I think I’ve settled on two that are very close. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Losing to Ohio State in the Big 10 title game in 2017 and losing to Michigan State in 2011 have to be tied for the top spot.

In 2017, all we had to do was beat OSU and we were bound for the playoff. Instead, the Buckeyes pulled off a 26-20 win after we couldn’t get a touchdown on our final drive.

It was incredibly frustrating to watch unfold, especially after entering the game 12-0.

While not for the B1G title, losing to Michigan State in 2011 in the regular season was also a hell of a tough pill to swallow because of how it happened.

MSU was trying to take the game to overtime against Russell Wilson and our undefeated squad. Instead, moron Bret Bielema cultivated a situation that allowed the Spartans to set themselves up for a Hail Mary throw.

The rest is history. Kirk Cousins launched a bomb to the end zone and our perfect season was over.

I remember sitting in my apartment in Madison when we lost to MSU, and I was just stunned. I was drinking a Mountain Dew mixed with vodka (shoutout to my college drinks), and I just sat there in silence and disbelief at what I had just watched.

That team was loaded with NFL talent and we had Russell Wilson at quarterback. Yet, Bielema still found a way to disappoint! Just business as usual for him!

At least we got them back in the B1G title game.

“Wilson looking… “Fires across the field… “AWWWWW WHAT A CATCH!”#TBT to Russell Wilson finding Jeff Duckworth on 4th & 6 in the 2011 Big Ten Championship Game Good luck to @DangeRussWilson and the Seahawks this season, as they opened training camp today#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/iFSiyzEi6y — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) July 26, 2019

Let us know in the comments your most heartbreaking experience as a college football fan.