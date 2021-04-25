Rose Namajunas And Kamaru Usman Earn Huge Victories At UFC 261

Rose Namajunas and Kamara Usman both dominated Saturday night at UFC 261.

Usman fought Jorge Masvidal in the main event of the night, and he landed a punch that damn near sent Masvidal to the promised land.

Watch the insane ending to his fight below.

KAMARU USMAN JUST SENT JORGE MASVIDAL TO THE SHADOW REALM. #UFC261 @SpinninBackfist pic.twitter.com/6ahbmjl4Ys — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 25, 2021

When that punch landed, I literally lost my mind. Masvidal is famous for not being able to be knocked out. When Usman connected, it was lights out immediately.

Who would have thought Usman would be the one to baptize Masvidal⁉️ ????#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/Bzq2vryfjM — Naman Gupta (@andthenhetweets) April 25, 2021

In the fight before Masvidal got his head rocked by Usman, Rose Namajunas landed a kick on Weili Zhang that is one of the most impressive KOs that you’ll ever see.

What an absolute boss. Going into the fight, I wanted to see Rose win more than anyone else on the UFC 261 card and she damn sure didn’t disappoint.

All we heard about prior to the fight was about how awesome Weili Zhang is as a fighter. She is a star, but nobody was giving Rose her respect.

That was more or less the kick heard around the world, and she sent her packing as Rose earned the belt.

Rose Namajunas teared up after winning the strawweight title at #UFC261 @espnmma pic.twitter.com/KsnCTYOIOS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 25, 2021

All the way around, UFC 261 was worth every single penny, even though a couple fights ended really fast because of injuries. Now, I can’t wait to see what Usman and Rose do next. Both of them are incredible fighters.