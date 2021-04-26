Editorial

Infamous NFL Bust Isaiah Wilson Releases Horrific Rap Songs

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 12: Isaiah Wilson #79 of the Tennessee Titans participates in warmups prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on November 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Isaiah Wilson’s time in the NFL appears to be over, but his time in the rap game might just be beginning.

The former Tennessee Titans first-round pick recently released the "Layup Lines" EP, and the songs need to be heard in order to be believed.

Take a listen below, but be warned that your ears might bleed.

Take a listen below, but be warned that your ears might bleed.

So, let’s do a brief little recap. Since he was drafted in the first round in 2020, Wilson has had multiple issues with the law, violated coronavirus rules, was traded to the Dolphins with his guarantee money voided and was then cut by Miami.

Now, he’s trying to get into the rap game. I couldn’t make this up if I tried.

The saddest part about this whole situation is that Wilson is only 22 years old. He has his whole life ahead of him, and he pissed away millions of dollars because he just couldn’t focus on football.

His NFL career is almost certainly over, and I can tell you right now he has no future in rapping. I have no idea what this young man plans on doing for a career.

I sincerely hope he gets his life figured out, but I’m not holding my breath that it happens in the near future.