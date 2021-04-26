Infamous NFL Bust Isaiah Wilson Releases Horrific Rap Songs

Isaiah Wilson’s time in the NFL appears to be over, but his time in the rap game might just be beginning.

The former Tennessee Titans first-round pick recently released the "Layup Lines" EP, and the songs need to be heard in order to be believed.

Take a listen below, but be warned that your ears might bleed.

So, let’s do a brief little recap. Since he was drafted in the first round in 2020, Wilson has had multiple issues with the law, violated coronavirus rules, was traded to the Dolphins with his guarantee money voided and was then cut by Miami.

Now, he’s trying to get into the rap game. I couldn’t make this up if I tried.

One year removed being picked 29th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the #Titans, Isaiah Wilson has had a slew of mishaps, got traded, and then subsequently cut by the #Dolphins. He has now released his debut EP titled “Layup Lines.” ???????? https://t.co/hRyfieTtC4 — Tennessee Tyrant (@TitanUpTalk) April 26, 2021

The saddest part about this whole situation is that Wilson is only 22 years old. He has his whole life ahead of him, and he pissed away millions of dollars because he just couldn’t focus on football.

His NFL career is almost certainly over, and I can tell you right now he has no future in rapping. I have no idea what this young man plans on doing for a career.

We have waived T Isaiah Wilson. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 20, 2021

I sincerely hope he gets his life figured out, but I’m not holding my breath that it happens in the near future.