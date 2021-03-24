REPORT: Isaiah Wilson Was Arrested At Gunpoint Prior To The Titans Trading Him

Former Tennessee Titans lineman Isaiah Wilson was reportedly arrested in January prior to his trade.

According to BroadwaySportsMedia.com, the infamous NFL draft bust was arrested at gunpoint in Georgia after an alleged high-speed chase. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The incident report claims that Wilson was driving as fast as 140 miles-per-hour and didn’t stop as police chased him, according to the same BroadwaySportsMedia.com story.

From @glennonsports: Prior to trade from #Titans, Isaiah Wilson was arrested at gunpoint in Georgia https://t.co/r11mdN9Wqh — Broadway Sports (@BroadwayTN) March 24, 2021

Eventually, his vehicle crashed and an undercover ICE agent held Wilson and a female at gunpoint until local police arrived at the scene. Police allegedly found weed and acid in the vehicle

BroadwaySportsMedia.com reported that Wilson was charged with “fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; speeding in a construction zone; reckless driving; marijuana possession of less than one ounce; possession and use of drug-related objects; and reckless conduct.”

Wilson as eventually traded to the Dolphins, and Miami promptly cut him. It’s now likely that he never plays another stop of NFL football in his life.

We have waived T Isaiah Wilson. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 20, 2021

We all knew that Wilson’s time with the Titans was over before he was even traded, but I’m not sure anyone realized just how bad things had gotten.

Wilson was also arrested for allegedly driving under the influence this past season, violated COVID rules and barely saw the field at all in 2020.

Now, we’re finding out about another arrest, and no team wants to touch him.

Let’s check in on Miami Dolphins OL Isaiah Wilson… pic.twitter.com/XCqjaWUosZ — Austin Stanley (@AustinStanley81) March 19, 2021

Wilson is racing to become the biggest bust in NFL history, and I’m not sure anyone else in recent memory is close. What an incredible waste of talent and cautionary tale.