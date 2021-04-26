Police Officer Writes Open Letter To LeBron James, Says His ‘Stance On Policing Is So Off Base And Extreme’

Los Angeles police officer Deon Joseph wants to have a meeting with LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has been in the news a bunch lately, and not for good reasons. Following a police officer shooting and killing Ma'Khia Bryant during an alleged stabbing attempt, LeBron tweeted and deleted a photo of the officer saying he was next for "accountability."

The well-known police officer isn’t pleased with King James’ actions, and he let him know it with a Sunday post Facebook post.

LeBron James has now deleted the tweet calling for the cop to be arrested for shooting the woman armed with a knife, but don’t worry. The internet is forever. I blurred out the officer’s face on purpose. pic.twitter.com/dbv5dPrZ87 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2021

Joseph wrote the following part in his open letter to the four-time NBA star:

Your current stance on policing is so off base and extreme. Your tweet that targeted a police officer in Ohio who saved a young woman’s life was irresponsible and disturbing. It showed a complete lack of understanding of the challenge of our job in the heat of a moment. You basically put a target on the back of a human being who had to make a split second decision to save a life from a deadly attack. … The offer is on the table Lebron. No cameras. No fanfare. Just two men who care talking. I know it’s a long shot. But this division and hatred must stop. It’s clear based on rising crime in marginalized communities that cops and the community need to build bridges to save lives on all sides. That cannot be done through the demonization of any group of people.

You can read his full post below.

Dear Lebron: I am not going to come at you from a place of hatred. There will be no name calling. I was raised to see… Posted by Officer Deon Joseph on Sunday, April 25, 2021

Well, we’ll see how LeBron James responds to this. As a betting man, I’d bet just about anything that LeBron won’t acknowledge it.

Despite the fact that King James might think he’s very intelligent, the tweet he sent of that police officer was downright dangerous.

If you’re going to put a man’s face out to the public and your tens of millions of followers, you better be able to defend that decision at all costs.

This police officer should also be applauded. It’s getting tougher and tougher to speak out in America. If you go against the grain, people want to shut you down.

Well, this police officer spoke up, and he’s also 100% correct. Maybe the tide is turning and more people will speak up!

Props to Deon Joseph for having the courage to speak up! We love to see it!

