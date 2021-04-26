REPORT: The Patriots Are ‘Calling Around’ To See If They Can Trade Up For Justin Fields

The New England Patriots are reportedly making calls to teams around the league with Justin Fields in mind.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are “calling around” to see if there’s a way to trade up into the top 10 to snag the former Ohio State star. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to Pelissero break it all down below.

Several teams have been making calls about getting into the top 10 of next week’s NFL Draft — including the #Patriots, who could have their eyes on Ohio State QB Justin Fields if he begins to slide. @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/GjJazJXZQp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 26, 2021

For those of us who have been paying attention, speculation has been swirling for weeks about Fields landing with the Patriots.

New England and Bill Belichick need a long term solution at quarterback, and Fields could be the man.

Justin Fields out here launching missiles at OSU 2nd pro day ???? @justnfields (via @OhioStateFB) pic.twitter.com/qE2xeEzW35 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 14, 2021

Fields is ultra-athletic, has an outstanding arm and fits the template for quarterbacks with the way the league is trending.

The Patriots are going to have to get into the top 10 to get him, but it’s more than possible. Trust me, any trade will be worth it if Fields can win another ring for the organization.

Justin Fields was MOVING ???? He ran 4.44u at Ohio State Pro Day. (via @NFLBrasil) pic.twitter.com/NnCEJuJC4V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 30, 2021

Let us know in the comments if you think the former Buckeyes star will land with Belichick in New England.