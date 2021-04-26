Editorial

REPORT: The Patriots Are ‘Calling Around’ To See If They Can Trade Up For Justin Fields

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The New England Patriots are reportedly making calls to teams around the league with Justin Fields in mind.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are “calling around” to see if there’s a way to trade up into the top 10 to snag the former Ohio State star. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to Pelissero break it all down below.

For those of us who have been paying attention, speculation has been swirling for weeks about Fields landing with the Patriots.

New England and Bill Belichick need a long term solution at quarterback, and Fields could be the man.

Fields is ultra-athletic, has an outstanding arm and fits the template for quarterbacks with the way the league is trending.

The Patriots are going to have to get into the top 10 to get him, but it’s more than possible. Trust me, any trade will be worth it if Fields can win another ring for the organization.

Let us know in the comments if you think the former Buckeyes star will land with Belichick in New England.