‘Not Being Productive’ — Kevin McCarthy Dodges Question About Liz Cheney Being ‘A Good Fit’ For House Leadership

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy dodged questions on whether he believes Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is a good fit for House leadership Tuesday.

In a press conference at the GOP retreat in Orlando, Florida, McCarthy was asked if he believes Cheney is still the right person to be in House leadership, to which McCarthy told the reporter it is up to the conference. McCarthy was then asked again what he believes, to which he still did not give a direct answer and said members of Congress at the retreat should be focused on policy.

“Is Liz Cheney still a good fit for your leadership team, do you believe?,” McCarthy was asked.

“That’s a question for the conference,” he responded.

“What do you believe?” he was then asked.

“I think from a perspective if you’re sitting here at a retreat that’s focused on policy, focused on the future of making America’s next century, and you’re talking about something else. You’re not being productive,” McCarthy said.

Cheney, the House Republican Conference Chair, was asked by the New York Post if she was considering a run for president in 2024, to which she said it was not out of the question. Cheney has faced criticism from many on the right for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump. She has also called out Republican Members of Congress who objected on Jan. 6 to the election.

“I’m not ruling anything in or out — ever is a long time,” Cheney said. (RELATED: Rep. Liz Cheney Not Ruling Out A 2024 Run For President)

“I think we have a huge number of interesting candidates, but I think that we’re going to be in a good position to be able to take the White House. I do think that some of our candidates who led the charge, particularly the senators who led the unconstitutional charge, not to certify the election, you know, in my view that’s disqualifying,” Cheney said.

McCarthy has defended Cheney, but did say he has “concerns” in an interview on Gray TV’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren.” (RELATED: McConnell Defends Liz Cheney As Others In GOP Want Her Out Of Leadership)

Look, I support her, but I also have concerns,” McCarthy said.

House Republicans voted to keep Cheney in her leadership position in February by secret ballot.